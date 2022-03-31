First Bancorp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

