First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $993.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock opened at $677.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $641.30 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $751.80 and its 200 day moving average is $812.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,217,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.