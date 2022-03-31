First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $13.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.75. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $641.30 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $812.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

