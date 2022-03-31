First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $677.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $751.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.68. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $641.30 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.59 EPS. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

