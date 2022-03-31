First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$47.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE FN opened at C$40.54 on Monday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.65 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

