First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.55

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.10. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $134.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

