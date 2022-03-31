First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.20.

NYSE:FRC opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.48.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

