First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.