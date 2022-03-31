First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,999,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000.

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

