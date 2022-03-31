First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FPF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,668,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

