First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FPF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
