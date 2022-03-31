First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.
FMY opened at $12.32 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.