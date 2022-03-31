First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.

FMY opened at $12.32 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

