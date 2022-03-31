FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCFS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,775. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

