FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,080. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33. FirstService has a twelve month low of $130.56 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

