Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $1,000,400.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

