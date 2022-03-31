Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America cut their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

