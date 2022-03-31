FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $313.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $249.06. The stock had a trading volume of 742,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.97. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

