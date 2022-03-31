FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 648,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 608,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 617,721 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 168,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 120,853 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

