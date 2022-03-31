FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

