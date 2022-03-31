Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,902,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000.
FIACU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.26.
