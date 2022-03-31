Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $34.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,785 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 61,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

