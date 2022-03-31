Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Purchases $4,499,986.57 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ford Motor stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

