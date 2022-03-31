Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 74,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.