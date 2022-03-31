Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $17.10 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

