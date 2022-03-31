Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.01. The stock has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

