Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory stock opened at $101.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24. Fox Factory has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

