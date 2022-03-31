Francesca Luthi Sells 4,000 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $182.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

