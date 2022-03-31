Francesca Luthi Sells 4,000 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AIZ stock opened at $182.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.
Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
