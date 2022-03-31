Francis Jose Sells 3,915 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 3,915 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $20,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francis Jose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Francis Jose sold 1,470 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $7,791.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.