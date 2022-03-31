Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,298. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.