Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.
NYSE:FC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,298. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.
