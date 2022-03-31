Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

