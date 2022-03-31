Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

FTDR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $50,646,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after buying an additional 1,333,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,603.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,569.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

