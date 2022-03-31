Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.74.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock worth $29,549,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Funko by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.