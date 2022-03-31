Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.64. 37,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,164,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 121.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth about $32,767,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

