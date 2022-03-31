FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE:FF opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

