Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,225 ($68.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.35).

Get Future alerts:

Future stock opened at GBX 2,690 ($35.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,847.58 ($24.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,729.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,261.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($41.16) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($305,680.30).

Future Company Profile (Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.