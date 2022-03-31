FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lowered by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$77.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57.
In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,662 shares of company stock worth $2,612,012.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 50.11%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
