FY2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,583,000 after buying an additional 386,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.