FY2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

