FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised by Analyst

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.