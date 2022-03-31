FY2023 EPS Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Reduced by Analyst

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of CASI opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.