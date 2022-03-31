FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

