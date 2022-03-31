FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pardes Biosciences Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,370,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000.
About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.