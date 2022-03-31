Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Gaia has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

