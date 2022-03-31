Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Gaia has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.68.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.