Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 1,098,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.
GAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
