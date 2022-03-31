Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 1,098,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.