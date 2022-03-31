GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) vs. Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Financial Comparison

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.9% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GasLog Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

GasLog Partners presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.33%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GasLog Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $326.14 million 0.85 $5.73 million ($0.42) -13.36 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners -0.57% 14.11% 3.97% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (Get Rating)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

