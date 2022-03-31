GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 198,643 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

