Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gem Diamonds stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 56.10 ($0.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

