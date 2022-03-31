General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GE stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 213,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. The company has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.