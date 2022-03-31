General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in General Mills by 12.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

