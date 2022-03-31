General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 64,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

