Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Genesco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

